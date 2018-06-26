Star siblings who failed on the big screen but shined on the small screen

Once a celeb makes his or her debut, it is said that it becomes easy for their siblings to enter into B-Town. However, not always do these siblings make a mark. There are many actors who have made a mark in the industry, but their siblings failed to do so. However, luckily they had a good career on small screen.

Here’s the list of star siblings who failed to make a mark on the big screen, but did well on the small screen:

Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s darling sister Shamita Shetty got a grand debut with YRF’s Mohabbatein, but then after starring in a few films she just vanished. However, with reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she did made a mark on the small screen. She will also be doing some daredevil stunts in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Tanishaa Mukerji

While Kajol is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood, Tanishaa is not even half as gifted when compared to her sister. After some forgettable films, Tanishaa became a household name after entering the Bigg Boss house. She then went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sanjay Kapoor

While Anil Kapoor became a successful Bollywood actor, his brother Sanjay Kapoor unfortunately didn’t make a mark in Bollywood. He starred in a good number of films but failed to achieve the stardom like his brother. Sanjay then moved his way towards TV and starred in serial Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny. He was also recently seen in in a serial titled Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Sohail Khan

Salman Bhai ka Bhai, Sohail Khan tried to revive his Bollywood career a couple of times, but failed miserably. However, he had a successful stint on the small screen as the judge of some reality shows like Comedy Circus (multiple seasons) and Chhote Miyan Dhakad.

Manasi Joshi

Not many people know this that actor Rohit Roy’s wife Manasi Joshi is Sharman Joshi’s sister. She has done some really good work on television. However, talking about films she has been quite unlucky. She starred in a film titled Alibaug which didn’t even release.

Where there’s a will there’s a way. So what if these actors couldn’t make name for themselves on the big screens. Small screens are turning out good for them.