Staying indoors is too mainstream! Richa Chadha goes cycling in rain

Mumbai Rains are trending, on Twitter, on railway tracks, and in our delayed timetables. How many of you took a scam leave wanting to sleep a little longer? Ssshhh! While Mumbaikars are struggling to keep dry and indoors, here's Richa Chadha, slaying the rain like a boss.

The actress went cycling, accompanied by her designer friend Shaahid Amir. "Don’t remember the last time I went cycling in torrential rain!," wrote Richa. For the enthusiasts, rains are a major source of happiness. Think about those boys hitting a muddy ground with the football!

Richa was last seen in Dasdev, which garnered a poor response. Her last to last release Fukrey Returns, however, was a good success at the box office. She's been awaiting the release of Cabaret for a long time now, but there's no development on that side.