Staying indoors is too mainstream! Richa Chadha goes cycling in rain

First published: July 12, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Updated: July 12, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Mumbai Rains are trending, on Twitter, on railway tracks, and in our delayed timetables. How many of you took a scam leave wanting to sleep a little longer? Ssshhh! While Mumbaikars are struggling to keep dry and indoors, here's Richa Chadha, slaying the rain like a boss.

The actress went cycling, accompanied by her designer friend Shaahid Amir. "Don’t remember the last time I went cycling in torrential rain!," wrote Richa. For the enthusiasts, rains are a major source of happiness. Think about those boys hitting a muddy ground with the football!

Don’t remember the last time I went cycling in torrential rain! Got drenched! Ran with dogs, so fun! Thank you @shaahidamir for making me a giggly child again! I want wiper wala chashma . . . . . . . . . #Actor #actresslife #fun #Dance #life #love #chooselove #TravelTales #blessed #choosetobehappy #feministfirst #GlobalGypsy #RichaChadha #fashion #beauty #makeup #fitness #cycle

Richa was last seen in Dasdev, which garnered a poor response. Her last to last release Fukrey Returns, however, was a good success at the box office. She's been awaiting the release of Cabaret for a long time now, but there's no development on that side.

 

