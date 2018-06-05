Step aside, please! Swara Bhasker is all BOLD and BALLSY as the covergirl for Man’s World mag

Life of being a celebrity is not at all easy. As with power and fame, there is a lot of hate attached to the title. Recently, Veere Di Wedding’s actress, Swara Bhaskar was criticised and trolled for her character in the movie. But seems like the diva is not afraid of embracing the sassy and glamourous side of herself. The actress gave a glimpse of her new avatar by posting the cover photo of Man's World this month's issue and it's freaking BOLD.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself as the cover girl of the magazine. In the photograph, we see Swara wearing a black body suit under a silver sequined dress designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Messy hair, bold black and gold makeup along with those well-defined brows, Swara is definitely killing it with her confidence!

Have a look at the mag’s cover below:

If we really need to give a score to the magazine cover; it’ll be 7/10. While Swara is really making a mark as a celebrity on the cover, we do think that a more edgy and out-of-the-box look would have helped the actress to leave a lasting impression on us. Well, 7 is not at all a bad score and that too for Swara, who is more about talent and less on being a glam doll, she has done a good job.

But better luck next time, Miss Bhasker!