Still About Section 377: Acceptance with a pinch of laughter is what season 2 brings

The law-makers have finally spoken! The medieval law - Section 377 - is finally been scrapped off by an historic judgement on Thursday by the Supreme Court. Yep, the news is surely a sigh of relief for all the LGBTQ+ fellas out there, and hope the society radiates pleasure to the winning news. While each one from the community is doing their share to make the voices heard, the latest is multi-talented Amit Khanna, who back with season 2 of his hit web series - Still About Section 377.

His first web series (All About Section 377) was a massive hit and looks like season 2 is going to garner many praises as well. And trust us, it’s far more inspiring than the former. Well, the story of the amazing series deals with the misconception the society has about the queer community. An urban couple land up in a small village Jatkhore with an aim to convince one of the partner’s family about their relationship - this may sound too simple for your appetite, but it’s not.

Apart from the gay couple needing acceptance, the story has an addition of a transgender character Bhakti, who writes masterpieces when it comes to poem. But at the same time, being a Hijra (eunuch) is looked down upon by the villagers. A scene from the series depicts a doctor refusing to treat Bhakti just because, according to them, she neither fits in the female or the male category. Further, with a lot of tearful scenes, Amit Khanna (as Rohit) gives you many reasons to laugh with his comic timings. Right from his sarcasm to even in few scenes making you teary-eyed, the director-cum-actor has done it all. Well, we were fortunate enough to witness half of the series, while the other half will be available on Sony LIV app for download.

So basically even we do not know how the twisted the tale is going to be. Still About Section 377 is presented by SP Cinecorp and Asmiy Entertainment and produced by a forward thinking and content driven production house Dancing Shiva and Phillum Makers.