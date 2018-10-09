Stree actor Flora Saini shares her #MeToo moment, accuses producer Gaurang Doshi

After Hollywood, #MeToo movement has now gathered momentum in Bollywood with powerful men accused of sexual harassment. It all started with Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar, and now several women have come out to voice out their experiences of sexual misconduct. The latest being Flora Saini, the actor who played the ghost in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

Flora took to her Facebook account on Monday to share a horrific incident of physical abuse done to her by former boyfriend, producer Gaurang Doshi. Calling the women who have mustered courage to raise their voices as ‘her superheroes’, she also attached two pictures of herself along with the post, which see her with a bruised face.

Flora also mentioned in her post that there were girls after her who were made to suffer the same way by the producer, but they weren’t brave enough to take a stand for themselves.

“And mind you there were girls after me who were made to suffer the same way by the same man , they called me for help but weren't brave enough to even come out n speak for themselves,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gaurang is yet to respond on the allegations. We will update you on this soon!

Stay tuned!