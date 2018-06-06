Stree poster: Ready to spook us in a saree, is that you, Shraddha Kapoor?

After the scary teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, now it’s time for the poster. Rajkummar took to social media to share the same, and well, we can’t help but wonder, is that Shraddha Kapoor in that spooky saree avatar? Judge for yourself.

From what we know, Stree is a horror comedy and Shraddha’s character is the one with a supernatural shades.

As per sources, Stree is based on the Nale Ba legend of Karnataka, which transpired in the 1990s. According to the same, a witch roams in the streets of Bangalore, and knocks on the doors, after which she fools the people by talking in the voice of someone they know. The phrase Nale Ba roughly translates to come tomorrow.

The teaser definitely spooked us as it had no trace of comedy. Now let’s wait for the trailer to give us some comic relief.

This will be the first time that Shraddha and Rajkummar will be paired together. It will be interesting to watch the two of them in the same frame. Apart from Stree, Shraddha is also working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu, with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.