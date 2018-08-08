Stree: Shraddha Kapoor to now have her own franchise

Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of many sequels like Aashiqui 2, ABCD 2 and Rock On 2. But till date, she hasn’t been a part of a film which has given her own franchise. However, that’s going to change. The actress’ next film Stree is a series and that’s a first for her. The movie is yet to hit the screens and the makers have already decided that Stree will be a franchise.

In a recent interview, producer Dinesh Vijan made this revelation. He was quoted saying, “I was very clear that I want this film to release by August-September because it is like a franchise. When you see the film, you will be questioning whether Shraddha is Stree or not, but the film goes forward to a second part. The last shot will make you think. So, it has a follow-up. Today it is very important to do films that naturally go into a franchise, not just that take any story and make it. Like Hindi Medium we are making it as a franchise, but Badlapur we have not yet cracked the script.”

When Shraddha was asked if she will also be a part of the sequel, the actress stated that she hopes so. But looks like the actress will be a part of the further instalments as when the media was interacting with Shraddha, producer Dinesh Vijan interrupted and asked her if she told everyone about this being her first franchise. This makes it quite clear. Shraddha is definitely going to be a part of the Stree reboot.