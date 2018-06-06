Stree teaser: A spooky, real saga that’s bound to keep you guessing

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared the teaser of his movie Stree which pairs him up with Shraddha Kapoor. The teaser starts off with a disclaimer and takes us to the small by lanes of Chanderi, where on every wall outside every house, the words ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ are prominently written in Hindi. Introducing the nooks and corners of the village, we’re finally taken to the day when Stree has been summoned, i.e. the release date of August 31.

The dark night coupled with the music gives the teaser a spooky vibe, but it’s the last shot that takes the cake. Watch the teaser here:

Reports suggest that Rajkummar will be essaying the role of a local tailor named Vicky whereas Shraddha’s role will have a supernatural element to it.

Director Amar Kaushik revealed that he got a sewing machine for Rajkummar Rao and they even hired a tailor so that the actor could learn the ropes of the job quickly. They even conducted workshops with Rajkummar. Knowing his penchant for method acting, we are sure he will shine through in this one too. Speaking of Shraddha’s character, not much is known about it and the makers have deliberately kept it under wraps.

Helmed by debutant director Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., Stree is slated to release on Aug 31.