Stree trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy looks interesting

And here it is! The much-awaited trailer of Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi, is here and it's filled with some rib-tickling one-liners and some thrills too. But of course, there is a slight problem.

At the beginning of the trailer, we are told about a witch /ghost/entity known as Stree, who is haunting a town. As the trailer continues, we see the crackling chemistry between Rajkummar and Shraddha. We have to admit, the two who are pairing up for a film for the first time do look good together. It is later implied that Stree is none other than Shraddha herself. This is when we expected the trailer to get interesting, but it doesn't. Thankfully, the horror part is a bit intriguing and we really want to know the identity of Stree.

Rajkummar, yet again plays a small town boy, and though he seems to have done a good job, but he is on the verge of being stereotyped. Shraddha is definitely looking very pretty. Although she doesn't have many dialogues in the trailer, which could be a strategy to intrigue the viewers. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us.

How did you like the trailer of Stree? Let us know in the comments below.