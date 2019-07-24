Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 10.04 pm July 24 2019, 10.04 pm

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are hard at work, shooting for Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo Dsouza. The two stars have been actively promoting their film on social media by posting BTS stills and videos. The team has also released a bunch of posters with Varun and Shraddha in dance poses. Recently, Arjun Kapoor spotted a poster of Steer Dance 3D and decided to share his two cents on the same. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have always shared a strong camaraderie and Arjun and Shraddha have appeared in Half Girlfriend. So, when Arjun Kapoor saw the chance to tease two of his friends at the same time, he took it.

The actor took to his Instagram story to click a picture of a lift with a Street Dancer 3D poster, which shows Varun Dhawan lifting Shraddha Kapoor. The ever witty Arjun made a hilarious pun on this situation. He wrote, "When u see them on lifts lifting each other" the actor didn't stop at that. He added a sweet message to promote the film that said, "3 is coming" and tagged the two along with director Remo Dsouza.

Check it out below:

Street Dancer 3D is a Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration after ABCD2 which was also directed by Remo Dsouza. Katrina Kaif was the original choice for the project but she opted out of it. The film's first schedule was shot in Punjab with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor joined the team later in the London schedule. The film also features a slew of actors and professional dancers like Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and many more.