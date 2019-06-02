Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 5.17 pm June 02 2019, 5.17 pm

No prizes for guessing that Varun Dhawan is an absolute workaholic. Even better if the work includes dancing (which it often does). For Street Dancer 3D, Varun has reunited with his ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor. When work is about fun and a lot of dance, you don't even realise how time passes by. As a result, Varun and Shraddha now refuse to leave the sets and go home, even if director Remo Dsouza is pleading for a wrap!

Remo shared a video which has the Street Dancer 3D gang pleading him to continue shooting! As soon as he says the shoot is over, they all start protesting, saying that they don't want to stop. Varun must have been the mastermind of the mischief because by the end of the video, he shouts, ' we don't want to go home, we want to keep shooting'. Remo is probably feeling troubled, but let's tell you, over enthusiasm is better than laziness! ;)

Watch the video here:

The fact that they are having a great time on the sets, is quite evident though. Prior to their Mumbai schedule, Varun, Shraddha, and Remo were in London, pulling off an outstation schedule, and had no less fun.

Street Dancer 3D was earlier scheduled to release on November 8 but was later moved to January 24. However, there's no delay in the shoot. We hear it was done to give the film a better release window since Republic Day weekend has mostly proven beneficial for films. At the same time, the film is reported to have a strong patriotic angle.

"Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams - India and Pakistan - led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front," a source informed Pinkvilla earlier.