Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi just had the grooviest face off!

It seems like Shraddha Kapoor doesn't want to remove her dancing shoes, and we understand why. She will soon be seen in Street Dancer 3D which will obviously have her and Varun Dhawan showing off some powerful steps. In fact, Shraddha also has Baaghi 3, which, we believe will make full use of Tiger Shroff's swanky moves and Shraddha will join in too. She may have many movies to dance in but that doesn't mean she doesn't need a lesson on dance. Nora Fatehi just gave her one!

As Remo D'Souza put it, we just experienced the 'ultimate face-off' between Shraddha and Nora. The Street Dancer 3D co-stars were in two entirely different avatars. Shraddha wore a pink and white salwar kurta while Nora was in her white shorts and red crop top. But the burn they created with their moves is worth watching! We saw Nora teaching Shraddha her signature Dilbar moves. The latter indeed is a fast learner, she picked it up in no time! The face-off ended with a warm hug.

After her brief appearances, Nora is finally set to play meaty roles this year. "I think it is time people see me for more than five minutes on-screen," she said in an earlier interview while speaking of Street Dancer 3D. The film will feature her as a dancer and actor. Nora also has a small but important role in Salman Khan's Bharat and will be part of John Abraham's Batla House as well.

Shraddha, on the other hand, awaits the release of her debut down South, the big-budget action thriller opposite superstar Prabhas. Even as the slate looked exciting for her, she walked out of badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic, citing time constraint.