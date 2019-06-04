Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 5.42 pm June 04 2019, 5.42 pm

Shraddha Kapoor’s notable performance in Aashiqui 2 is fresh in fans’ hearts even today. Besides her acting, it was her singing skills in the film that she flaunted for the first time with Tum Hi Ho and stuck our emotional chords. She earned herself the tag of a ‘great singer’ soon after the release of the film and there have been plenty of times when she has sung for fans. Yet again, here’s a video which is currently doing the rounds on social media and it has her crooning a people pleaser.

Shraddha’s next is Street Dancer 3D, a dance film helmed by Remo D’Souza and pairs her opposite Varun Dhawan. The team wrapped up with their Dubai schedule on Tuesday and have been treating fans with multiple sneak-peeks from the sets. A particular video, post by one of her fan pages, shows Shraddha singing the ever so soothing song, Sun Saathiya, from her previous dance film ABCD 2 and her soulful voice is a complete treat for the ears! Shraddha has donned a denim jacket in the clip, with folded sleeves and open hair while sitting at a table and surrounded by her team.

Take a look at the video here:

Shraddha was not the first choice for Street Dancer 3D initially as Katrina Kaif had signed the film. The Thugs Of Hindostan star had to back off as her shoot reportedly overlapped with her upcoming film Bharat, which stars Salman Khan as the male lead.