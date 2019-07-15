Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 6.32 pm July 15 2019, 6.32 pm

One of the highly anticipated films in the upcoming year is hands down Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D. While the movie was announced quite a long ago, thanks to its star cast and their antics, the hoopla surrounding it has been constant. Right from sharing regular sneak peeks from their dance rehearsals to flooding our social media feeds with their BTS drama and masti, leads, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor exactly know how to keep their fans hooked. Now, while browsing the web, we came across a video which sees none other than Shraddha Kapoor being herself.

The Baaghi star took to her Instagram account and posted a clip which sees her rehearing on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. Amid the same, Shraddha suddenly breaks into an impromptu step while one of the dancers on the sets is seen recording the Kapoor's goofiness.

Have a look at the video featuring Shraddha Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram Little time pass is allowed @sushantkhatri148 #SD3 💖 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jul 15, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

Reportedly, Street Dancer 3D is not just a dance film, as it has got an interesting angle of patriotism to it. A source close to the film’s production had earlier said to a media portal, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams - India and Pakistan - led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.” Street Dancer is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.