Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 4.40 pm July 23 2019, 4.40 pm

ABCD 2 pair, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The shooting for the film is currently going on in full swing and it looks like Varun and Shraddha are going the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters. The cast and the crew are currently shooting in Mumbai and recently, Varun ended up injuring himself. And now we have stumbled upon the news of Shraddha getting injured while rehearsing for the dance drama.

Shraddha took to her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has hurt herself not just once, but twice on the sets. She shared that she went through an ankle twist after neck and shoulder injury. She also shared a video of her physiotherapist treating her injured ankle.

Shraddha Kapoor hurts herself while shooting for Street Dancer 3D

Coming to Varun, the actor twisted his left knee just a couple of days back reportedly while performing some Bhangra steps. The reports add that even after the injury, Varun refused to take any breaks and continued with his left knee taped to support the muscles. Talking about the same, his father David Dhawan was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “It’s nothing. Just a sprain in his ankle. How will he fracture his foot during dancing? It’s not an action scene. But yes, the level of dancing in Remo’s film is something else. You require tremendous dancing skills to try these steps.”

Further rating his son ‘very high’ on his dancing skills he added, “My boy can out-dance nearly everybody on the dance floor. He has a natural flair for rhythms. You mark my words, this film will be a game-changer as far as dancing in our films is concerned.”