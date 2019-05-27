Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with Kangana Ranaut

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 5.55 pm May 27 2019, 5.55 pm

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to swoon us with their moves in the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D. The duo previously won hearts with their crackling chemistry on ABCD 2, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to some real hard-hitting performance from the two this time as well. Post the series of BTS glimpses and posters, it was the release date of the film which has been much-awaited. To your delight, it’s finally out and is all set to face a box office battle with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

Street Dancer 3D is hitting the screens on January 24 2020, the same date that has been booked by the makers of the Queen star’s film. Varun announced the release on Monday by sharing a poster of the film which sees him, donning blonde hair, holding an Indian flag. The team is currently shooting in Dubai and will be reportedly returning to Mumbai soon to shoot the last part of the film. The film went on floors in January with the choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza taking the director’s chair for it.

Take a look at Varun’s post here:

#streetdancer3d republic day weekend 24 th jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/Is4WMrYY5g — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 27, 2019

Street Dancer 3D deals with the story of a Punjabi boy, portrayed by Varun, and Panga, on the other hand, chronicles the story of a kabaddi player, played by Kangana. Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta in a key role. It would be interesting to note which film goes home with the number.

“For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time, the passion will be limitless!” shared Remo in an earlier interview about Street Dancer 3D.