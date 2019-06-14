Divya Ramnani June 14 2019, 3.53 pm June 14 2019, 3.53 pm

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is among one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was in January this year that the film went on floors. Ever since then, the buzz around it has been humongous, thanks to its star cast and their antics on social media. From sharing regular glimpses of their dance rehearsals to keeping our timelines alive with their on-sets banter; the entire team of Street Dancer 3D has kept all the fans hooked. Recently, Varun, in his recent interview with PTI, spilt the beans on some exciting information about the film.

The Badlapur actor labeled Street Dancer as the biggest dance musical film of India. Sharing more details, he said, "We wanted to do 'ABCD 3' but then it took time. Street Dancer is subconsciously that brand only it is about dance. It is India's biggest dance musical film. And it deals with a lot of teams. There are different teams in the film, I have my team, Shraddha Kapoor has her team, and there are international teams as well. And then you see who will win at the end."

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Street Dancer 3D:

Moreover, Street Dancer will be introducing some new talent, something that Varun highly believes in. "In 'Street Dancer 3D' there will be 20 new dancers. My idea is to introduce new talent to every film. If you are a star, you have to take the onus of introducing new talent,” added the actor.