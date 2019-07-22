Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 11.58 pm July 22 2019, 11.58 pm

A father-son duo is never complete with the conversation of how the son's generation has everything more easy-going than it was for the father. No matter how many times we hear it, it still is not exaggerated as things were quite a task for our fathers and forefathers. This is something that actor Varun Dhawan understood and acknowledged when he was told by his father David, how hectic schedules were back in the day. Taking to his Instagram, the October actor shared the precious conversation with his fans.

In the video, David Dhawan can be seen telling Varun that they used to have two shooting schedules in a day, which would go from early morning to the afternoon and from early evenings to hours after midnight. He also talked about how difficult it was to get any sleep during those shooting days. Acknowledging the difficulty, Varun Dhawan, in his caption, wrote as to how he always wanted to be a hard-working person like his father, but that after listening to this story realised that he still has a long way to go.

Here, take a look at the video shared by Varun Dhawan below:

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank alongside Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Currently, the Dhawan lad is working on Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva.