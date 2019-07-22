A father-son duo is never complete with the conversation of how the son's generation has everything more easy-going than it was for the father. No matter how many times we hear it, it still is not exaggerated as things were quite a task for our fathers and forefathers. This is something that actor Varun Dhawan understood and acknowledged when he was told by his father David, how hectic schedules were back in the day. Taking to his Instagram, the October actor shared the precious conversation with his fans.
In the video, David Dhawan can be seen telling Varun that they used to have two shooting schedules in a day, which would go from early morning to the afternoon and from early evenings to hours after midnight. He also talked about how difficult it was to get any sleep during those shooting days. Acknowledging the difficulty, Varun Dhawan, in his caption, wrote as to how he always wanted to be a hard-working person like his father, but that after listening to this story realised that he still has a long way to go.
Here, take a look at the video shared by Varun Dhawan below:
Even with fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions where not strong enough for technians and films needed to be made in this manner.i want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have alot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms
Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank alongside Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Currently, the Dhawan lad is working on Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva.
Following this he has also signed for a handful of films like Shashank Khaitan's drama film titled Rannbhoomi and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan,.The Coolie No. 1 remake will be Varun Dhawan's third film working alongside father David Dhawan. Let's hope for Varun's sake that David doesn't make him go through the old school shooting schedules.Read More