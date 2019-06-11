Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 5.38 pm June 11 2019, 5.38 pm

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to reunite for the second time with the upcoming Street Dancer 3D, a dance film helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza. Both Varun and Shraddha frequently share multiple glimpses from the sets of the films and it seems that the two have made the most of their free time. Only recently, the cast and the crew wrapped up with the Dubai schedule of the dance drama and now we have stumbled upon another interesting BTS picture.

Raghav Juyal, who shares the screen space with Varun and Shraddha in the film, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable picture of the ABCD 2 co-stars. In it, Varun is seen ‘force-feeding’ Shraddha, who is intent to maintain her diet. It looks like Shraddha had really worked hard to get into the perfect shape for the film and Varun, being in his naughty self, just ruined it by feeding her some extra calories! Nevertheless, we totally love their cute camaraderie, don’t we?

Here’s Raghav’s post featuring Varun and Shraddha:

Earlier, Varun posted a video on IG in which the team was seen shouting to the thought of pack up and in the end, they also lifted Remo while jumping and cheering. At the end of the video, the Judwaa 2 star was seen saying, "We don't want to go home, we want to keep shooting."

Take a look at Varun’s video here:

Needless to say, all these BTS pictures and videos have surely raised the excitement quotient.