Though Varun Dhawan's Kalank tanked at the box office, the versatile actor is all set to return to the big screen with his dance series tilted - Street Dancer 3D. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva among others. The cast of the movie has been sharing glimpses from the shooting on their social media handles. Hence, Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D has already created a buzz among the fans. Now again, Varun Dhawan’s co-star Dharmesh Yelande has shared another picture from the sets of the film. It is, however, Varun Dhawan's comment that is taking away our attention.

As it is a dance series, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and the other cast members have been sweating up for the perfect dance scenes in the movie. In the picture, shared by Dharmesh Yelande (Dance India Dance fame) on his Instagram handle, we can see a foreign dance troupe named The Royals. Varun Dhawan and Dharmesh Yelande are also posing in the picture. As they will be soon wrapping up the shoot for the movie, the star got emotional and commented on the picture, "I want to cry."

Let’s take a look at the picture and the actor’s comment below:

The shoot for any particular movie goes on for a long duration thereby creating thousands of memories and unforgettable bonds among the casts. So, the ‘Wrap Up’ call tends to make you emotional and brings you relief at the same time. Yesterday, Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle and shared a few moments from the sets with his fans. The actor also revealed how hard they have been working on this movie.

Check it out below:

