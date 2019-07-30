Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 5.16 pm July 30 2019, 5.16 pm

Varun Dhawan fans are hungrily waiting for updates on his next film Street Dancer. Keeping this in mind, Varun decided to share a video from behind the sets of the film. In the video, he talked about and shared his journey in the franchise from ABCD 2 to Street Dancer. He also credited the stars of ABCD 1 for making the sequels possible pointing out that they were able to make the film successful without any major Bollywood actors in it. Varun and Remo D'Souza also complimented the energy of their co-stars on the sets.

Towards the end of the video, Varun can be seen sitting and shaking nervously. He explained the reason that he had a fever during the final schedule of the shoot and therefore was finding it difficult to perform leading to its postponing. Nevertheless, he still did not lack any self-confidence as he went on to say how he intended to give the film a good climax. The video is bound to make you laugh as it also shows numerous moments of the cast and crew having a good laugh. On Sunday Varun Dhawan wrote a heartfelt note for director Remo D'Souza and his co-stars as the film wrapped up its shoot.

Check out Varun Dhawan's Instagram post below:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor joined the franchise in its second film ABCD 2. The remaining cast of the film who have been a part of the franchise since its first film includes winners and participants of the reality show Dance India Dance. They were picked by director Remo D'Souza who was a judge on the show.