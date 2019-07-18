Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 1.56 pm July 18 2019, 1.56 pm

While shooting and rehearsing are fun, they are rigorous too. Many actors get themselves hurt or injured while shooting various sequences. This time, it’s Varun Dhawan. The actor has been shooting for his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. Dhawan, who plays an Indian dancer brought up in London, has been part of daily dance practices lately. And recently, the actor twisted his knee during one of the rehearsal sessions with Remo D’Souza at a studio in Mumbai. Despite that, the actor continued dancing.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

View this post on Instagram 👑 @norafatehi @tashan_unityuk @dharmesh0011 @sushi1983 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:56am PDT

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source said that the actor had been working on getting some Bhangra steps correctly, which are quite difficult. This is in addition to other dance forms moves such as Urban as well as Street hip-hop. It was during one of the rehearsal sessions on Tuesday with Rahul Shetty, Dharmesh, and Tasham from the UK that the accident occurred. Even though Varun twisted his left knee, he refused to take any breaks. It was just with his knee taped to support the muscles that he carried on with the practice. Well, that’s surely some great dedication there.

However, actors getting injured is not new. Unfortunately, many of them have got themselves through the pain. Siddharth Roy Kapoor, while shooting for an intense scene in the movie Kalank had lost his grip and slipped. The shooting had to be stalled as well as the actor was advised to take a seven-day rest.

Alia Bhatt also got herself included in this list. The actress had suffered an injury on her right shoulder and arm while shooting for an action scene in her upcoming movie Brahmastra, while in Bulgaria.

The list is huge.

On the positive side, the actors wear them as a badge of honour and are seen smiling nevertheless.