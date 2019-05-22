Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the film’s set alongside Remo D’Souza

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 12.00 am May 22 2019, 12.00 am

So far, Varun Dhawan has had a mixed year. His highly-anticipated Kalank, which was a made on a huge budget, turned out to be a massive failure. Varun Dhawan’s first flop, to be precise. The actor shared his disappointment on the same, revealing that he was affected very badly and how his friends cheered him up. Now, the Dhawan boy is gearing up for his next dance film titled Street Dancer. The film is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and has entered its second schedule.

Taking to his social media account, Varun Dhawan shared a series of pictures from the sets of Street Dancer, which had him sitting along with Remo D’Souza. The Badlapur actor was shirtless and too hot to handle, TBH. D’Souza, on the other hand, was in all black everything. Varun Dhawan, in his caption, penned a sweet note for Remo. He wrote, “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor #streetdancer3 #setlife #mylife#myhome”

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s picture here:

On Sunday, Varun shared a picture of him along with Remo, as they sweated out at the gym. Look at duo flaunting their super-hot abs and muscles!

Check out Varun Dhawan’s pictures here:

Street Dancer also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan and others in pivotal roles. The film earlier had Katrina Kaif playing the lead. However, she decided to step out, citing date reasons. But rumours were rife that Katrina was sceptical since director Remo D’Souza’s previous film Race 3 tanked at the box office. Produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Street Dancer is slated to hit the big screens on November 8th, 2019.