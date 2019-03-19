Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi battle it out in a dance face-off, watch video

The team Street Dancer is sticking true to its name, at least their onset fun suggests so. While the shooting of this Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance film is going on in full swing, we caught a part of this film’s cast having a ball in London. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, we got to see that Nora Fatehi, who is known for her bang-on moves, has given some really tough competition in Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan.

In the clip, Varun and Nora could be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow. While Nora is raising the temperature with her oomph, sass and solid moves, Varun, too, was in full form as he danced his heart out. The two had a dance face-off on Nora’s popular remix song, Dilbar, which had recently set the internet on fire. Nora Fatehi, undoubtedly, is a brilliant dancer but our Dhawan lad is no behind when it comes to owning the stage with swag! Well, now we can’t wait to witness this awesomeness on the big screen.

Street Dancer also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan and others in pivotal roles. The film earlier had Katrina Kaif playing the lead. However, she decided to step out, citing date reasons. But rumours were rife that Katrina was sceptical since director Remo D’Souza’s previous film Race 3 tanked at the box office. Produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Street Dancer is slated to hit the big screens on November 8th, 2019.