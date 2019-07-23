Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 11.56 pm July 23 2019, 11.56 pm

Currently, Varun Dhawan is hard at work for his upcoming dance film titled Street Dancer 3D. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva and several professional dancers. Remo Dsouza, who is one of India's best choreographers, has made sure that his film is on par with western films in terms of quality, stunts and dance sequences. Hence the director has collaborated with two international dance experts, choreographer Tashan Muir and dancer Tania Torao from England. On their last day in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan showed their appreciation for the dancers with some heartwarming Instagram stories.

Both Varun and Shraddha shared a selfie of the two dancers to their own profiles. Varun wrote, "Love u guys and thank u", whereas Shraddha wrote a sweet message that read, "So so so talented you both. Unreal. Going to miss you guys. You guys rocked it and how."

Check out the posts below:

Street Dancer 3D marks Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration after ABCD 2. The film's first schedule of Street Dancer 3D has been shot in Punjab with Varun Dhawan, Apparshakti Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa. The second schedule of the film has been shot in London, where the rest of the team including Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, and Norah Fatehi joined the team. The first choice for female lead was Katrina Kaif but after she opted out of the project, Shraddha Kapoor came onboard as her replacement.

Other than this, Shraddha is all set for the release of her multilingual film Saaho featuring the Bahubali superpower Prabhas. She will also be seen in Chhichore along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma.