Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 1.13 pm June 04 2019, 1.13 pm

Street Dancer was announced long back, but thanks to its star cast and their unusual antics, the buzz surrounding it have been constant. From giving regular sneak peeks into their dance rehearsals to blessing our social media feeds with their on-sets masti, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, along with their other co-stars, have kept their fans both updated and excited. It was at the end of May that entire team headed over to Dubai for the Street Dancer’s second schedule and, after two weeks, they have called it a wrap.

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared an adorable picture with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, to announce the schedule wrap. The image had both Varun and Shraddha in their Street Dancer avatars. While the Dhawan lad looked smart in his spikes and an earring, Shraddha’s look reminded us of her ABCD 2 character. Guess, we will be getting to witness the bubbly side of Baaghi girl on the big screen once again. In his caption, the October actor expressed his enthusiasm overshooting for the last day in Dubai.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post here:

Varun Dhawan has shared some fun videos in the past. It featured the entire cast of Street Dancer, as they pleaded their director Remo D’Souza to continue with the shooting, in spite of it getting over. The filmmaker was mobbed by his team, quite literally.

Here are Varun Dhawan and others begging director Remo D’Souza to continue with the shooting:

Reportedly, the story of Street Dancer has got an interesting angle of patriotism to it. A source close to the film’s production said to a media portal, “Not many are aware that the dance film also has an extremely nationalistic angle. Street Dancer 3D will also have an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan. The script has a dance battle between two teams - India and Pakistan - led by Varun and Shraddha respectively. So they are also playing on that front.”