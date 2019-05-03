Street Dancer: Varun Dhawan pumps up the excitement for the film with a rehearsal video

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 5.32 pm May 03 2019, 5.32 pm

Varun Dhawan is, undoubtedly, one of the busiest actors among the young lot of Bollywood. It was only a few months back that the actor had commenced the filming of his upcoming 3D dance film titled Street Dancer. The shooting kick-started in Punjab with Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa and the second schedule of the dance film was planned in London. That being said, the hoopla around the movie has been high right from the time it was announced. Now with an aim to keep fans engaged, Varun Dhawan has shared a video which sees him sweating it out in a Street Dancer style.

In the clip, we see the Dhawan lad rehearsing his moves for Street Dancer. Clad in a grey tank top, easy-breezy track pants, sneakers and reflectors, we see Varun trying his best to match up the dance steps with the dancers in the background. The video is captioned as '17 seconds mein itna naacha.' Yes, we do see how much you've grooved Varun in just 17 seconds as your sweaty top says it all. This is not the first time Varun has teased fans with a dancing video, as a while back, Varun and Nora Fatehi were seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow. While Nora raised the temperature with her oomph, sass and solid moves, Varun, too, was in full form as he danced his heart out.

Have a look at Varun Dhawan's latest dance rehearsal video below:

Apart from Varun, Street Dancer also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan and others in pivotal roles. The film earlier had Katrina Kaif playing the lead. However, she decided to step out, citing date issues. But rumours were rife that Katrina was sceptical since director Remo D’Souza’s previous film Race 3 tanked at the box office. Produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Street Dancer is slated to hit the big screens on November 8th, 2019.