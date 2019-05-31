Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 4.35 pm May 31 2019, 4.35 pm

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer, with every new update, is only getting bigger and better. The most recent development in this dance film is connected to Prabhudeva’s old, yet iconic, dance track. With Bollywood catching the fever of recreating old classic hits, how can the makers of Street Dancer lag far behind? Prabhudeva’s super-hit Mukkala Muqabala is all set to get remixed and will feature Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Interestingly, the news has been confirmed by Varun Dhawan himself.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Badlapur actor shared his excitement on the same. He stated that Prabhudeva will be seen in his Muqabala avatar after a long 25 years. Dhawan also revealed that he got goosebumps while watching Prabhudeva grooving and that he can’t wait for all of us to witness it. The actor wrote, “Back after 25 years. Can’t wait for you to see the magic Prabhudeva has created. Had goosebumps while watching him now I will be quiet.”

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s tweet here:

Back after 25 years. Can’t wait for you to see the magic @PDdancing has created. Had goosebumps while watching him now I wil be quiet 🤐 #SD3 https://t.co/VqHBeoefo6 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2019

Earlier in the day, Varun also shared a collage of him from Street Dancer along with a still of Prabhudeva from Muqabala.

Check out the picture shared by Varun Dhawan here:

A source close to the film’s production team said to Mumbai Mirror, "It was shot during the ongoing Dubai schedule with Prabhudeva taking centre stage for a minute-long solo performance, effortlessly repeating the difficult moves in a single take."

Further, the producer of Street Dancer, Bhushan Kumar, too, spilt the beans on this remix. He said, “There’s a situation in the film where we see Prabhudeva showcase his dance moves and I knew we needed to bring Muqabala back. The audience will be blown away by the choreography and will love the new version as much as the original.”