Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday admits having a crush on Kartik Aaryan

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 9.28 pm May 02 2019, 9.28 pm

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan is the newest chocolate boy in Bollywood. And he's very much single. He has managed to garner some crazy fan following, especially among females and everyone seems to be drooling over his good looks? It was on Koffee With Karan that Sara Ali Khan expressed her desire to go on a date with Kartik. Now, call it coincidence or Sara’s good luck, but the two will be seen alongside each other in a romantic film. Well, Kartik’s popularity doesn’t end here, his other co-star Ananya Panday, too, seems to be smitten by his charm.

Not very long ago, rumour mills had it that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are seeing each other. However, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety rubbished them all claiming he is single. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, confessed her feelings for Kartik in a recent interview. She said that being a 20-year-old, it is natural for her to have a crush on her someone. She said, “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him.” We feel you, Ananya!

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh:

Ananya’s fangirling doesn’t end here. The SOTY 2 actor further revealed that she is in love with Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and he is aware of it. “Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. I am obsessed with both of them. Even Varun Dhawan. His energy... and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it's a bit awkward.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of 1978 film with the same name. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to release by this year end.