Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria almost bagged THIS role in Disney’s Aladdin

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 10.38 pm April 30 2019, 10.38 pm

The oh-so-gorgeous Tara Sutaria is all set to step into the world of showbiz with Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. But did you guys know that she was supposed to make her debut with a Hollywood film? As surprising as it sounds, Tara was going to play the role of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of Aladdin. However, things didn’t go the way they were planned and the role went to Hollywood actor Naomi Scott.

In a recent conversation, Tara Sutaria confessed that she was to play Jasmine’s role in Aladdin, which also stars Will Smith and Mena Massoud, however, she couldn’t make it. “I was supposed to play Jasmine in the film Aladdin. I even went to London and stayed there for a couple of months for the workshop. However, unfortunately, I didn’t make it,” said Tara. On being quizzed about the reason behind her exit, Tara stated, “I can’t reveal the reason behind it but if things work out, I will surely announce something in the near future soon.”

Check out a glimpse of Tara Sutaria’s audition for Aladdin here:

Well, Tara Sutaria couldn’t work alongside Will Smith in Aladdin but destiny played its own game. The Men in Black actor has made a special appearance in the film’s song Radha Teri Chunari, where he will be seen shaking a leg with Tara, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Interesting isn’t it?

Before really making her debut on the big screen, Tara Sutaria has already bagged two more big films. Speaking about the same, she said, “It rarely happens that before the film's release you get so many brands and other films. Well, in that case, Ananya and I are lucky.”

Student Of The Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019.