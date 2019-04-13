Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘pleasant surprise and a shock’

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 11.14 am April 13 2019, 11.14 am

The trailer of Student Of The Year 2 dropped on Friday and it marks the big Bollywood debut of actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday as well as TV sensation Tara Sutaria. Punit Malhotra's film, produced by Karan Johar, happens to be the second edition of the franchise. In case you watched the first one, you already know that this is one lavish affair. As Ananya debuts alongside Tiger Shroff in this big-budget flick, her father, Chunky Panday, could not be more proud. In fact, he says he had no clue his daughter was so camera-friendly!

"I am over the moon. I have never been on her set, seen her shooting and never seen any rushes of the film. All she had shown me were the stills from the movie. When I saw the trailer, heard her voice on-screen, I was too emotional. I just flash-backed to the start of my career. It was better than I expected. I am surprised the way she comes across on screen, maybe she is camera-friendly. I could not imagine her like this on-screen. It came to me as a pleasant surprise and a shock," Chunky told the press.

This also followed with him candidly confessing that Ananya was 'lucky' to be debuting under KJO's banner while he himself never got a chance to work with Dharma Productions. "She is a very lucky girl because her father never got a chance to work with Dharma Productions. I remember as a kid she used to ask me, 'Dad, when are you going to go on Koffee With Karan?' And now, I keep teasing her that you made it before me on Koffee With Karan."

7 years ago, Student Of The Year introduced to us Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, all of whom were soon to become big in the league. Will Ananya's career unfold the same way? One only hopes so!

The film releases on 10th May 2019.