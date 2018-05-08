The second installment of Student of the Year was announced in January. Filmmaker Karan Johar who announced it on social media, came up with a new concept for the upcoming part. SOTY 2 will have two female leads, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff. The new story revolves around the battle of the female leads to win Shroff’s heart. However, the film, being the debut for both Ananya and Tara, is leading to the formation of their new off-screen bond.

The team is currently busy shooting in Mussorrie. Ananya has been frequently posting pictures with Tara, relishing their chilly days at the hill station with Maggie and hot chocolate.

Ananya’s father Chunkey Pandey is holding on to his excitement for his daughter’s first release and says how the first look of the posters got him emotional. The actor told Pinkvilla, “I feel like standing on the roof and shouting. I am so excited.” He added, “This is something which was in the pipeline for almost a year and it pretty much reminds me of the time when I got into films myself. When I had signed my first film, I had not even told my family about it. In fact, I remember just two days before the muharat my parents found out that I am doing a film. But with her, it has been different, the way her debut movie has got announced. I had tears in my eyes this morning when I saw the posters. I am a little too overwhelmed right now.”

Reportedly, the team will be heading to Mumbai post the hill-station shoot and then Pune for a month-long schedule.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the screens on November 23.