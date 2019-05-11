Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's college drama has decent day 1

Darshana Devi May 11 2019, 12.24 pm May 11 2019, 12.24 pm

Tiger Shroff’s Student Of The Year 2 has created a lot of noise ever since its inception. More than being the sequel of the 2012 blockbuster Student Of The Year and introducing newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to the industry, the film has got a lot of attention for the hilarious memes surrounding it. Finally, it hit the silver screens on May 10 and opened to mixed reviews. Business at the box office isn’t too bad either. Here are the numbers.

SOTY had a decent first-day collection grossing in the 11-12 crore nett range, according to Box Office India. The site reports that it’s a ‘solid number’ for the film but is no comparison to Tiger’s last film, Baaghi 2’s opening day, which was 25 crores. It further adds that the collections slowed down a bit due to the IPL match that was held on the same day. However, it predicted that the film will make up on Saturday and will see a jump in business.

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's college drama garners a 'decent' collection

As we said, the film has opened to mixed reviews. Some have even slammed it stating that the film has a ‘weak storyline’ and is no less than a ‘shallow teen drama’. Let’s see how the numbers are affected in the coming days!

Speaking about the film, Tiger said in an earlier interview that playing the character of a regular college goer in the film has ‘humanised’ him. "This is the most different film I've ever done to date. It's a different world, it's a different me. Working on this one was like being stripped off of my powers. So, if someone will punch me, I'll bleed. I like the fact that the film has humanised me. He's a normal college going boy, he is not a one-man army. He's not someone who is fighting for the nation or saving someone. He is sort of saving himself. It was refreshing," he said.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film also has cameos of Will Smith and Alia Bhatt.