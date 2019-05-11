  3. Bollywood
Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's college drama garners a 'decent' collection

Bollywood

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's college drama has decent day 1

Here's the first-day box office collection reports of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2.

back
Alia BhattAnanya PandayBollywoodEntertainmentPunit MalhotraSOTYSOTY 2Student of the YearStudent of the Year 2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextThe Inside Track

within