Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar presents another remake of iconic song and it is pretty cool!

Oh God, one more remix! Yes, Karan Johar is pretty hooked to remixes. In his upcoming production venture Student of the Year 2 featuring Tiger Shroff alongside debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, KJo has presented a yet another remake. On Friday, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the film and going by the feel of it, the movie seems to be an average one, with all things fashionable. SOTY 2 has been making headlines ever since the project was announced. Just like the first part of the movie, SOTY 2 is packed with all the ingredients of an entertaining potboiler. From romance, action, dance numbers to extravagant views, the trailer sets high expectations from the film. And hey, it has a remix too!

Earlier, there were reports that SOTY 2 will incorporate an old Hindi classic in the film by giving it a millennial touch. And now after having a look at the trailer, we can confirm that the song is Kishore Kumar's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from Jawani Diwani (1972). While the full remix version of the retro song is yet to be out, going by whatever we got to see in the trailer, the latest one seems to be FUN and fast. In this track, we see the lead cast shaking a leg on the old classic wearing some fancy outfits. So far, so good! Now, we really need to wait for the full song to release and see if it's as awesome as the old one.

Just in case you want to compare, here's the 'old is a gold' song for your reference:

Also, this is not the first time, Dharma Productions have included a remix version of an old song in their upcoming flick. Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan had a song titled Aankh Marey which was cut-copy-paste version of Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare from film Tere Mere Sapne (1996).

At the trailer launch event of the film, Karan Johar also expressed how he insisted on incorporating an old song in the film. "My favourite retro song ever is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani," Karan said. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, the first trailer will releases today (April 12). Student of the Year 2 will make it to the silver screen on May 10.

P.S. KJo had also produced a movie called Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others. The title was lucky for KJo, let's see what happens to the song.