Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar to announce leading ladies in due time

Director-Producer Karan Johar has already made the big announcement about the sequel to his 2012 hit film Student Of The Year. The film served as the launch pad for current Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. A mentor to newbies in the industry, Karan has announced the male lead - Tiger Shroff, with a promise to make the grand announcement of the leading ladies.

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

Rumours have been a riff that Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey will make a debut with the film along with TV actress Tara Sutaria. However, it isn’t true until it comes directly from the horse’s mouth. "I want to announce my actresses in a proper way. We will be doing a photo-shoot first. We are planning to announce it in a few weeks from now," Karan told DNA.

The film will be helmed by Punit Malhotra and speculations reveal that the film will again be a love triangle but this time it will have one male lead and two girls. When Tiger was recently asked if Ananya is a part of SOTY 2, he told PTI, "I have no idea about any of the cast members yet. The best persons (to ask) would be Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra, they should make the announcement officially." Initially, rumours were also abuzz that Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar will be a part of the film but these were rubbished by Johar. Even if the leading ladies are not confirmed, the release date for the film has been slated for November 23 of this year.