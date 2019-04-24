Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria save this average number!

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 4.09 pm April 24 2019, 4.09 pm

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. The film, which is a sequel to Student Of The Year, stars Tiger Shroff and debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Only recently, the makers unveiled the film’s trailer and it managed to create a stir among the moviegoers. From Tiger Shroff’s ‘unusual’ boy-next-door avatar to Ananya and Tara’s delightful performances, fans have welcomed the sequel with open hands. After taking over the internet with The Jawaani Song, the makers of SOTY 2 have now launched its second song titled, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and it is all things catchy.

The video features Tiger, Ananya and Tara, sporting some really stunning traditional attires, as they take over the dance floor with their spectacular moves. While Tiger is sporting a multi-colored embroidered kurta pyjama, Tara and Ananya look like a dream in their ravishing lehengas. A special mention to Tiger’s stunning dance moves that managed to steal all the thunder from his leading ladies. OOPS! Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, which appears to be a wedding song, has some really catchy tunes, however, the same can’t be said about its vocals as they are pretty average. But, we guess, Tiger, Ananya and Tara’s screen presence is enough to attract the audiences. *winks*

Check out the video of Student Of The Year 2’s Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan here:

Well, the song also reminded us of Radha from SOTY… same enthusiasm and craziness in this one. Watch out for these rock-stars!

Student Of The Year 2 is helmed by I hate Luv Stories fame, Punit Malhotra and is scheduled to release on May 10, 2019.