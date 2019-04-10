Student of the year 2: Ready for the challenge? Tiger Shroff teases fans with new posters

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 1.11 pm April 10 2019, 1.11 pm

Exactly a month for the second instalment of Karan Johar’s high-school drama Student of the Year, to hit the big screens. Starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, Student of the Year 2 is helmed by I Hate Luv Stories’ fame Punit Malhotra. And before the film makes it to the silver screens, the makers have started to tease fans by dropping several hints and posters. It was only yesterday that the makers shared a cryptic post, leaving all the fans wanting for more.

On Wednesday, the entire team took to their social media accounts and shared a poster that had feet of two men battling it out at the ground, one of which seemed to be of Tiger Shroff. The other poster had the very dashing Tiger Shroff entering St Teresa’s premise in style. One thing that caught our attention was the phrase ‘Take the challenge.’ While the first batch comprising of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra went through a lot of adventures and tasks, looks like the second batch has faced some even difficult challenges. Having said that, we are definitely in for some great entertainment and drama! We now await to catch a glimpse of debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Earlier, it was being reported that Alia Bhatt will shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the film and it is to be choreographed by Farah Khan. A source said, “Farah Khan will be choreographing the song which only features Alia. The film’s team is figuring out ways to incorporate her co-stars from the first film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the sequel. Both actors are expected to shoot their portions in the coming weeks too. Alia and Tiger’s song will be shot over one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio.” Now, we wonder if the other two alumni (Varun and Sidharth) will have an appearance in the sequel. Only time will tell!

The trailer of Student of the Year 2 will be unveiled on April 12 and the movie will hit the big screens on May 10, 2019.