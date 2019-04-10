image
  3. Bollywood
Student of the year 2: Ready for the challenge? Tiger Shroff teases fans with a new poster

Bollywood

Student of the year 2: Ready for the challenge? Tiger Shroff teases fans with new posters

Brand new posters of Student of the Year 2 featuring Tiger Shroff are out.

back
Alia BhattAnanya PandayBollywoodEntertainmentFarah Khankaran joharSidharth MalhotraStudent of the Year 2Student of The Year 2 posterstara sutariaTiger ShroffVarun Dhawan
nextKatrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels Varun Dhawan

within