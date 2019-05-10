Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's film is all fluff, no substance

Ranjini Maitra May 10 2019, 2.42 pm May 10 2019, 2.42 pm

We would have started and ended this review by saying Student Of The Year 2 is so last season. The SEO mandate, however, requires one to file at least 300 plus words for this review to reach you, so here goes. Student Of The Year 2 directed by Puneet Malhotra and starring Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal, Tara Sutaria and INTRODUCING Ananya Pandey is ... so last season. The season when Karan Johar had successfully launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with the first film. Those students are now consistent performers and doing rather well for themselves barring one. We aren't so sure about the current crop. Ok! I am done with the first paragraph.

Aditya Seal: My birthday party. You are invited. Theme is Superhero.

Tiger Shroff: Main Flying Jatt ban ke aaunga.

That's the kind of comatose humor that prevails throughout the film. Tiger Shroff plays Rohan Sachdeva. Rohan is a student of Pishorilal Chamandas College. A college that's low on glamour but high on spirit. The 'boy' is madly in love with Mridula Chawla (Tara), who chooses a new, cooler name for her new super cool school when she shifts from Pishorilal to Saint Teresa's. Who wants to be a Chawla saab ki beti when you can be Mia? Puneet Malhotra's idea of 'LIT' is cheerleaders and pretty couples smooching on campus. Did we say last season? Yes, we did. Oh! By the way, that's paragraph two.

Tiger Shroff is considered an outsider when he first gets in Teresa's, that too through a sports scholarship. Needless to say that it's not Kabaddi (his preferred sport) but Chawla ki Beti that has prompted this move. Shroff makes the best of what he has been given to work with but sadly his part is too predictable. Even after he gets in there's no peace for Tiger because his Pishorilal squeeze has now pushed him out of her life, making room for Manav Singh Randhawa (Aditya Seal). Manav is the Student Of The Year trophy winner for the past two chapters, the elder son of the college trustee, and a boy who wears nothing but brands. Tiger is, predictably, dumped. Debutante Ananya Panday plays Shreya (Manav's sister). We had thought of -- Pandey gets a 'Chunky' role in SOTY2 -- as our headline but like her father, who is anything but chunky physically, her role too is thinly written and, for the nth time, predictable. Pandey is spoilt for choices. She is loud-mouthed and a queen of tantrums until she realizes that Tiger is that one 'duffer' she loves. Enter love triangle, exit paragraph three.

Aditya Seal is good looking, has a sinful body and stares as cunningly as he can. Has what he needs to be an effective antagonist but Student Of The Year 2 is too fluffy for him to be anything but the college bully. We would have loved to give stars and verdicts and some such but we are dying to get out of here. We mean para four.

Blinkered, narrow, tunneled, parochial (we love synonyms, they increase word count) that's the Student Of The Year 2 script. Because Tiger is an action star, he has been barred from entering the college gates by the makers. We can only imagine the conversation: Tiger Sir aap ko parkour aata hai isiliye aap deewar jump kar ke ayengay *smiles. Tiger jumps from walls, jumps from staircases, jumps a lot playing Kabaddi and jumps when he thrashes Seal. He even jumps in and out of love. Also here's where we jump out of para five and this review.

Also if you want to save on the money, take a look at the trailer and you'll know what the film's about: