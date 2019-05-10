Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is actually a government institute

Onkar Kulkarni May 10 2019, 5.52 pm May 10 2019, 5.52 pm

Saint Teresa college in Student Of The Year 2 doesn’t look less than a dream. The college looks straight out of a fairytale, what with the beautiful vintage architecture comprising of the arches, the domes, the courtyard and the corridors plus the lush green lawns. For those who wonder if the college belongs to a foreign land, let us tell you that it is an Indian college based in Dehradun. The Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer rolled at an educational institute based in Uttarakhand.

Sharing more details about the location, Production Designer of the film Sumayya Shaikh says, “We have shot the film at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun. We just modified the existing structure, made it fancier to look like Saint Teresa College. Too much of a thought process went into designing the college. From the gate, the benches, the notebooks to the cups in the café all have been immaculately designed.” While the exteriors of the college is FRI, the interiors of the college have been shot at various sets in Mumbai.

The set of the song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan looks like a wedding extravaganza

The before and after pictures of the sets of the song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan

She explains, “We created sets of the basketball court, dance studio, classroom, Principal’s office etc. at Mumbai based studios. For the library sequences, we shot at Maharashtra’s biggest library called Flame Vivekananda in Pune. The architecture of the library is very beautiful and goes with the college and has a collection of many books.” Talking about the cafeteria, she adds, “We converted the courtyard of FRI into a cafeteria. There were beautiful trees and plans in it which we incorporated in the café.”

The set of The Jawaani Song in the making, wooden frames are later decked up with beautiful lighting

That apart, Sumayya says that picking a perfect location for Tiger’s house was a challenge. “We picked a spot in Mussoorie. We found a terrace with a good view and erected a set of Tiger’s house there. His room has the best view that overlooks the beautiful valley and the greenery.”

Seen below are the beautiful hand-painted walls of the sets of the Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan song

Here are a few more exclusive pictures of the making of Student Of The Year 2’s sets:

The college cafeteria

Ananya Pandey's bedroom in the film