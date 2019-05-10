Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jumping jack once again

Ranjini Maitra May 10 2019, 10.54 am May 10 2019, 10.54 am

When Student Of The Year first released in 2012 we were introduced to three wonderful faces who went on to become one of the top performers for both Dharma and the film industry. Fast forward to 2019 and Dharma is back with Student Of The Year 2, a film that stars only one new face; that of Ananya Pandey. The rest of the star cast has been around for a while and at least one of them is already a 100 CR fetching star. Here’s how the film looks like so far.

SOTY2 (not to be confused with SOTC) is Rohan Sachdeva's (Tiger Shroff) ambitious jump from Pishorilal Chamandas College to Saint Teresa's. Tiger barely uses the main doors, some times walks and mostly jumps from one roof to another. He is chasing Mridula (Tara Sutaria), the girl of his dreams. But he is a huge misfit for the poshness and status quo his new college puts him into. Worse, the girlfriend is now chasing a richer guy. Even worse, Ishq Wala Love, the track we all love, has been recreated into one called School Wala Love.

Tiger and Tara's chemistry is microscopic. He and his other leading lady Ananya Panday are not even friends yet. The only powerful thing about the first half are the kicks, slaps and punches that Tiger exchanged with protagonist Aditya Seal. Now waiting for half 2 of SOTY2.