Student Of the Year 2 gets a release date

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to twitter to announce the release date of his movie Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the screens on 23rd November, 2018. It is a sequel to the Karan Johar-directed Student Of The Year, which marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

SOTY 2 will release worldwide on the 23rd of NOVEMBER 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director @punitdmalhotra ...@foxstarhindi @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/8gTuiZQANK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2018

Punit Malhotra, who has directed films like I Hate luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Main, will take over from Karan Johar and don the director’s cap for SOTY 2. Johar will produce the film through his banner, Dharma Productions.

The filmmaker also shared that the names of the two new leading ladies of the film will be announced next month. There have been speculations that Ananya Pandey will be one of the leads. A report in DNA quoted a source, “Karan is also going to introduce Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya in showbiz with the film. He has already advised her to start working on herself. Ananya is going through several grooming sessions and training herself for her part. Not just that, much like Janhvi and Ishaan, he has advised Ananya to be a favourite among the paparazzi. Look at how popular she has suddenly become on social media. All thanks to KJo’s advice.”

There were also reports that the original trio might also feature in the film. At an event, Midday questioned Alia whether there was any chance of the trio featuring in the film, to which Alia said, "I am sure Karan (Johar) will find a way to associate us in some way. For all you know, there might be some reference to us in the second part. Never say never! it could be possible."

Karan had revealed the first poster of the film some time back with tiger clinging on the title in his cool dude avatar.