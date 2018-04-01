Student Of The Year 2: The school will have a new principal and it’s not Rishi Kapoor

When Karan Johar released Student of the Year, he had introduced three newcomers to the Hindi film industry – Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. It has been six years since that film and the three actors have already made a name for themselves in Bollywood. Now Karan has a sequel up his sleeve. Student of the Year 2 will star Tiger Shroff in the lead role opposite debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film will be directed by Punit Malhotra.

Student of the Year was also memorable thanks to the amazing acting of Rishi Kapoor as the strict principal. However, the third edition of the film will not star the 102 Not Out star. Samir Soni will be taking up the role of the principal. “SOTY 2 is a fresh story, only the franchise is being carried forward. Rishi is the finest actor we have. He did a fabulous job in the first part and people remember him. I am nervous and excited to step into his shoes, although it’s not the same character. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said an elated Samir.

Speaking about his character, Samir said that the new principal has his own ‘quirks’. He added that he won’t be the typical boring principal and will make you laugh. “It’s a film about students, so there will be a fun element,” said Samir who is excited about working with Punit for another film.