Student Of The Year 2: This famous TV actor joins the cast and here are details of his role

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are making their Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Before they began filming in Dehradun a couple of months back, there were rumours that former Bigg Boss contestant, Priyank Sharma will also be a part of the film, which is being directed by Punit Malhotra. However, the rumours turned out to be untrue as both Punit and Karan Johar (who is producing the film and directed the first part) squashed all the reports. But looks like, they have finally got someone to play the role, which apparently almost went to Priyank.

And it's the television actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is on-board for SOTY 2. Like Ananya and Tara, he too is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Abhishek, who is currently seen in &TV’s Bitti Business Wali, will play Tiger’s rival in the movie.

Talking about Student of the Year 2, Abhishek in a statement said, “This is me getting one step closer to my dream. I am so glad that I got this opportunity at such an early stage in my career. I do have larger plans after this film, and I hope to make it big in every way possible. It doesn’t matter whether it’s on television, in films or on the web, my only goal is to be a better actor, no matter how large or small my audience is.”

The TV actor also had some good things to say about Tiger. “He is an amazing co-actor. As I begin my journey on the big screen, I couldn’t have been paired with anyone better than him. He is humble and grounded as a human being. We’ve bonded so much while shooting. We have talked endlessly be it about fitness, about films or even something that we share a liking for Dragon Ball Z,” he further says.

Well, with this the cast of SOTY 2 is complete. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 23 this year