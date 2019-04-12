Student of The Year 2: This is what Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are upto ahead of trailer launch

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 10.39 am April 12 2019, 10.39 am

The second instalment of Student of the Year was announced back in January last year. Titled as Student of the Year 2, the film will have two female leads, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff. The fresh story of the latest franchise is said to revolve around the battle of the female leads to win Shroff’s heart. Now, with an aim to keep fans curious about the movie, the makers are leaving no stone unturned. After dropping Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pamday's look from Student Of The Year 2 yesterday, the makers are back again with some interest bits.

Ahead of the trailer launch of the film, the makers have shared a clip, which sees Tiger, Tara, and Ananya prepping up for the launch. Tiger, as usual, is seen sweating it out in the gym, Ananya is still in bed but it's Tara who seems to be ready to woo fans. Not just this, they've also teased fans with another fresh poster. In the poster, we see Tiger showing off his martial art skills by jumping in the backdrop while the two babes Tara and Ananya are seen flaunting their sexy legs sitting on a bench. This particular poster surely takes us back to our college days. Must say, in each of the posters, out till now, we see the trio at their stylish best. While Tiger's denim-on-denim look is strong, the girls, Sutaria and Panday look chic and sexy in their casual wear in the poster. Have a look:

Reportedly, the original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, the first trailer will releases today (April 12). Student of the Year 2 will make it to the silver screen on May 10.