image
  3. Bollywood
Student of the Year 2 new posters: Trio Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are here to rule hearts

Bollywood

Student of The Year 2: This is what Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are upto ahead of trailer launch

SOTY 2: Know what Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are up to before the trailer launch!

back
Alia BhattAnanya PandayBollywoodEntertainmentFarah Khankaran joharSidharth MalhotraStudent of the Year 2Student of The Year 2 posterstara sutariaTiger ShroffVarun Dhawan
nextVogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia's show

within