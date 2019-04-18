Student of the Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria pack a retro punch at the film's song launch

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 4.38 pm April 18 2019, 4.38 pm

The second batch of Karan Johar’s St. Teresa is here to rule our hearts. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the cast of Student of the Year 2 comprises of Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The trailer of the film was out last week and it had all the elements of a perfect college drama with all the craziness, competition, bromance, adventures and, of course, the signature Karan Johar love triangle. However, the one thing that caught our special attention was a glimpse of the recreated version of Kishore Kumar’s iconic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and it sounded very catchy!

Now, the makers are all geared up to launch the very first song from the film and, luckily, it is The Jawaani Song. Ahead of the launch event, we spotted the SOTY 2 trio making a super stylish entry. The Baaghi actor was sporting a blue tee and he paired it up with a black hoody and track pants. He was looking all chilled, as usual! But, hang on! The ladies surely put in a lot of efforts as they turned up in their retro-yet-millennial best, sticking true to the theme of their film’s song.

The very stunning Ananya Panday was shining in her silver shimmer dress and she completed her look with minimal makeup. Tara, on the other hand, looked ravishing in her three-piece outfit, which comprised of a matching skirt/jacket and a blue tube top. Not to miss that wide smile, this beauty might just end up becoming the newest fashionista in tinsel town. Don’t you think so? But, hey! We missed KJo though!

Student of the Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019.