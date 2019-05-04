Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track shot across 32 locations

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 1.31 pm May 04 2019, 1.31 pm

With briefly a week before Student Of The Year 2 releases, makers have been releasing tracks one by one and while Student Of The Year (2012) might have received mixed reviews, the soundtrack (composed by Vishal Shekhar who are on board for SOTY 2 as well) was indeed well-received. After a couple of tracks including a recreated version of Randhir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track Fakira is going to hit the internet on Saturday. From what we know, it will boast of picturesque locations.

Director Punit Malhotra, in a conversation with TOI, revealed that it was shot across 32 locations between Mussoorie and Rishikesh. “When you see the number, you will know why it has been shot this way. Tiger and Ananya’s chemistry is brilliant. It’s an advantage to have Tiger in the song; there’s no dance form that he can’t do. Also, he’s so much at ease while doing it,” he said.

He also reveals he is 'partial' towards this specific track! “Student Of The Year had Ishqwala Love, which was a romantic ballad. We have come up with Fakira, which I am very proud of. It’s my most precious number. Although I love all the songs in the album, I am somewhat partial to this one. It has an Indian sound and beautiful lyrics, which everyone can relate to and enjoy,” he added.

Ishq Wala Love, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, topped the romantic charts for days after its release and is still a popular track. Quite natural, given that producer Karan Johar has the right ears for romantic tracks. Punit doesn't strip him of the credit! “Karan has a unique taste when it comes to romantic songs and he loved this one. In fact, he heard the scratch version. While we were trying different kinds of sounds, he loved the Indian melody and we decided to stick to it," he said.