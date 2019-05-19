Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff can run like a cheetah to hog his cheat meal!

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 4.47 pm May 19 2019, 4.47 pm

Tiger Shroff, who forayed into films with Baaghi, is currently among one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. Time and again, the actor has wowed fans with some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences, killer dance moves and, of course, his chiselled physique, that too in almost all his films. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Tiger Shroff is synonymous with action, thanks to his never-ending love towards fitness. However, like any other fitness freak Tiger Shroff, too, craves for a cheat meal. At least his latest post suggests so.

In a BTS video shared by the Flying Jatt actor on his Instagram, we could see him running like a pro as he practiced a racing sequence for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Dressed up in a blue vest and black track pants, Shroff reached from one end to another within a fraction of seconds, leaving all his fans stunned! In his caption, Tiger wrote that this is how he heads to have his cheat meal. LOL! We can relate to the feelings but not your actions, Tiger!

Have a look at Tiger Shroff’s post here:

View this post on Instagram Heading into my cheat meal be like 🔥⚡#soty2 #bts #🏆 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 18, 2019 at 11:01pm PDT

Meanwhile, his last release - Student Of The Year 2 – also starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made it to the big screens on May 10. The film opened to mixed reviews, be it from the critics or the audiences. As a result of the same, SOTY 2 has collected approx. Rs 58.72 crore in its second weekend. According to the trade, the film won’t be able to make it to the 100-crore-club.

Rumours had it that Tiger Shroff will be stepping into footballer Baichung Bhutia’s shoes for his biopic. However, in his latest interview, Tiger Shroff stated that he hasn’t been approached for the same. He said, “I am doing no such project.”