Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dialogue and it is bound to go VIRAL!

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 2.09 pm April 12 2019, 2.09 pm

Brace yourselves! The latest and the most stylish batch of St. Teresa, straight from Karan Johar’s college fantasy, Student of The Year 2, has arrived. The trailer of the film, which was released on Friday, had a lot of craziness, competition, adventures and, of course, a love triangle. While debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday looked stunning as Mia and Shreya, Tiger Shroff was clearly the show-stealer here. Known for his power-packed kicks and punches in films like Heropanti and the Baaghi franchise, the Shroff lad was rather in a boy next door avatar in SOTY 2. We aren’t complaining, guys! But guess the one thing seems to be common in Tiger Shroff’s filmography? Other than his macho appeal, of course.

Well, Tiger Shroff is one of the few actors among his generation, who is blessed with a range of iconic dialogue in his films. His latest, Student of The Year 2, is no exception. If you guys noticed, Tiger said the dialogue, “Din tera tha, Saal mera hoga,” twice in the trailer and with utmost swag. It gave us a glimpse of fierceness in his eyes and the thirst to win the competition with whatever it takes. Okay, we can already imagine the number of whistles and hoots that will take place in the small screen theatres when TS will pull the line!

Well, what better occasion than this to take you guys back to some of the most iconic Tiger Shroff dialogues?

Tiger Shroff made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti. The film opened to great responses and that’s when we knew he is the Akshay Kumar of this generation. From whistling to kicking the hell out of all the villains, Shroff made his among the masses. But the most memorable takeaway from this film was Shroff’s dialogue, which goes like…

Heropanti karega?

Kya karu yaar… sabko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi! BAM!

Tiger’s next film, Baaghi, only upped his game. His line, “Abhi toh maine start kiya hai,” was an instant rage among all the moviegoers. Well, we are sure his fans still use it. *winks*

Baaghi 2 was no different. That particular scene where goons brutally beat Tiger, who seems to be least affected, had his own way to own them all. At the end when they ask him that how was the torture, Tiger, in his style, replies, “Jo tera torture hai, woh mera warm up hai.” Uff! Well, this wasn’t only a hit but also become a meme-lovers’ favorite at that point in time.

From being trolled for his name and looks in his initial days to now becoming one of the best action heroes, Tiger Shroff has really come a long way.