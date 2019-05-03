Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is the best kisser, Ananya Panday can 'vouch' for it

Darshana Devi May 03 2019, 3.44 pm May 03 2019, 3.44 pm

Punit Malhotra’s upcoming Student Of The Year 2 is bringing together Tiger Shroff and newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The buzz around the film is good thanks to the songs and trailer. SOTY 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit Student Of The Year which was a launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. With the film now being just a week away from its release, fans are waiting to witness if it manages to live up to the hype! Ahead of its release, Ananya just got the buzz louder by calling Tiger a great kisser.

During a recently held promotional show of the film, Tiger was asked about one thing he was better at than anyone else. To which, the Baaghi 2 star replied, "Main kis mein best hoon? Uh... I actually don't know what I am best at." Tara soon barged in to say, “I think he just said it. 'Main kiss mein best hoon" Ananya further added, "I can vouch for that.” We have already seen Tiger locking lips with the girls in the film’s recently released song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan.

Watch Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan song here:

Further, when Ananya was asked about her kissing experience with Tiger, she said, "Mom, it was my first kiss ever and I have not kissed anyone else so I can't compare. It was the best first kiss ever."

The film also has a special peppy dance number featuring Alia Bhatt grooving with Tiger and it’s titled The Hook Up Song.

The film will have Tiger competing for the SOTY trophy just like Varun and Sidharth in the previous part. While Ananya is portraying a rich spoilt brat, Tara’s character in the film desires to be a dancer. The film hits the screens on May 10.