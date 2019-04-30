Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff specially learnt THIS sport for the film

Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 5.22 pm April 30 2019, 5.22 pm

St Teresa is all set to welcome its new set of students. The ones to shine the brightest are Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. These three will revive the charm of St Teresa which was once ruled by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The trailer was recently launched and it was received well. Though critics weren't quite impressed, teens seem to have loved it and are waiting for the film with bated breath. Well, we have some nice info with regards to this film.

We recently learnt that Tiger underwent rigorous training in Kabaddi for this film. Director Punit Malhotra shed some light on it. He was quoted saying, "Tiger and the team worked really hard on learning kabaddi. We trained for two months and there were lots of injuries in the process. We also got guys from the Pro Kabaddi league. There's someone who's the biggest name in the world for kabaddi. He's the coach who actually trains everyone and orchestrates Pro-Kabaddi. He was there with us through the shoot and choreographed everything. It is so tedious that each and every person, including Tiger landed up with injuries everyday. But they worked really really hard for it and I'm really happy with the results."

In Student of The Year, we had Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra showing off their swimming and running skills. SOTY 2 is going to be different. Trust Tiger and his dedication that he will do justice to the sport. Rest, we'll only know when the film hits the theatres.

In case, if you missed the trailer, here it is:

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Student of The Year 2 will release on May 10, 2019. Get ready students!